Myrtle Beach man faces child pornography charge, officials say

Marshall Brian Hanselman, of Myrtle Beach, has been arrested and charged with child pornography. | Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested on a child pornography charge.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Marshall Brian Hanselman, 57, on Tuesday, May 6.

The Horry County Sheriff's Office, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, made the arrest.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Charleston, a federal partner of the ICAC Task Force, received a search warrant for a residence in Myrtle Beach.

A joint HSI-Horry County Sheriff's Office search conducted on May 2 found videos containing child pornography.

Hanselman told investigators he created one of the videos that morning, and stated he chatted with minor males and enticed them to masturbate on webcam. Multiple computers and other electronic equipment were seized during the search.

Hanselman was arrested and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree,a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

He was assigned a $10,000 surety bond and was released from jail on Saturday, May 3.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.