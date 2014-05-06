'King Kong' takes position atop Hollywood Wax Museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – ‘The Great Ape of Myrtle Beach' is taking his place atop the Hollywood Wax Museum this week, as the new attraction gets ready to open in June.

On Tuesday, a crane raised and placed the 40-foot-long, 33,000 King Kong replica atop the mock cityscape outside the museum.

The museum is now accepting applications for the 20 employees it plans to hire. If interested, send resumes to the General Manager Tim Ruedy at the following email address: Tim@hollywoodwax.com

