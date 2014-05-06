2 arrested and charged with armed robbery in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two men have been arrested and charged with armed robbery after the victim told Florence County Sheriff's deputies that he was struck in the head and robbed on Second Loop Road in Florence Monday night.

Demontrey Maurice Lacy, 22, and Thurman Ryshawn Epps, 24, both Florence residents, were arrested on May 5 and charged with armed robbery, according to a news release from FCSO.

Investigators say at about 10 p.m. on May 5, deputies responded to a call of a possible armed robbery near the 2200 block of Second Loop Road. The victim said he was struck in the head and knocked to the ground by two suspects who robbed him and threatened to shoot him before fleeing the scene in a white vehicle.

Later, a Florence Police officer stopped the vehicle near Franklin Drive in Florence. Lacy and Epps were taken into custody, according to the release.

Both men remain at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing, officials stated.

