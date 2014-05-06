Longs man charged with attempted murder for drive-by shooting

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old Longs man has been charged with attempted murder after a reported drive-by shooting in the area around North Myrtle Beach back in April.

On Sunday, April 4, a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety officer responded to a call stating that a vehicle traveling from Highway 90 to Robert Edge Parkway was being shot at by another vehicle, according to the NMB Police report.

The motorcycle officer was traveling near Highway 17 and 9th Avenue south when they saw a car stop abruptly in the parking lot of a nearby strip mall, according to the report. Another officer responded, and they performed a high-risk vehicle stop on the car with guns drawn. The driver was detained along with the passenger, who was identified as 20-year-old Tavon Livingston.

During a search of the vehicle, an officer found a pistol and several magazines. Officers then found a large amount of money in Livingston's pocket. Both the passenger and driver were read their Miranda Rights, and refused to talk to law enforcement, the report states.

The victim of the shooting pulled up to the location, and officers saw the SUV had two flat tires and two bullet holes. Officers took pictures of the vehicle, then went to Robert Edge Parkway near Highway 90 and collected several bullet casings.

Both the driver and Livingston were detained, and after being taken to NMBDPS jail, staff found a baggy in the waistband of his underwear containing 16.1 grams of a green leafy substance.

On May 5, Livingston was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on one charge of attempted murder, one charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol, and one charge of possession of marijuana. The combined bond for these charges was set at $31,413.

