Myrtle Beach police investigate report of armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a report of an armed robbery on Flagg Street late Monday night.

According to the police report, the victim and two other people were walking home from work on Flagg Street, behind the Blake Motel near 3rd Avenue North, at about 11:30 p.m. As they were walking, they saw a man leave the bushes and run towards them, showing a silver gun.

The suspect pulled the victim by his backpack, and put the gun to his head, the report states. The suspect said, "Gimme your money," and the two other people ran away from the victim and the suspect. The victim at first refused to give the suspect his wallet, but then gave the suspect his cash.

The suspect took the cash, and when he saw a marked police cruiser round the nearby corner, he ran off toward the beach.

The suspect is described in the police report as a 25 to 30-year-old black male, about 200 pounds, with a beard and acne scars on his face. He was wearing dark, baggy clothing and a military-style hat.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.