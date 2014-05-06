US 17 Bypass/SC 707 partially closed overnight Tuesday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The US 17 Bypass at the SC 707 Intersection, known as the Backgate, will be partially closed overnight Tuesday as crews continue construction on the north and southbound bridges.

Below is a news release from Horry County with more information:

Conway, South Carolina – Contractors will install an overhang bracket, tighten all remaining bolts on the northbound bridge, and remove the wooden protective structure from the southbound bridge requiring the temporary closure of the US 17 Bypass/SC 707 Intersection on Tuesday, May 6, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

During this time period, motorists will be able to travel north and south bound on US 17 Bypass, however no left turns will be allowed from US 17 Bypass at the intersection of SC 707 and Farrow Parkway. Motorists traveling on SC 707 and Farrow Parkway when approaching the intersection will not be allowed to travel through the intersection or make left turns. Only right turns will be allowed off of SC 707 and Farrow Parkway onto US 17 Bypass.

The recommended access for south bound US 17 Bypass and SC 707 wanting to go east on Farrow Parkway would be to use the US 17/SC 544 Interchange. The recommended access for north bound US 17 and Farrow Parkway wanting to go west on SC 707 would be to use the Fantasy Harbour/US 17 Interchange. The alternative detours/routes are placed on signage throughout the vicinity of the project.

