Myrtle Beach Police catch 7 students skinny-dipping in the ocean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Seven students were arrested for public nudity early Tuesday morning after a Myrtle Beach Police officer caught them skinny-dipping in the ocean.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police report, at about 2:30 a.m., an officer heard a noise on the beach near 74th Avenue North and walked out to see seven young people in the water without clothes.

The seven subjects walked out of the water and got dressed in the officer's presence. They were each arrested and charged with one misdemeanor charge of nudity – unlawful on beach, beach access, waters, view public.

According to police reports, the seven people that were arrested were:

-Andrew Meriwether, 21, from Chapel Hill, North Carolina

-Gian Michael Zlupko, 20, from Wilmington, Delaware

-Cameron Koob, 20, from Encinitas, California

-Talior Arnold, 19, from Evergreen, Colorado

-Maia Chicherio, 20, from Silver Spring, Maryland

-John Arnold, 22, from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

-Vanessa Hart, 21, from Yeadon, Pennsylvania

