Overnight fire critically injures man, kills dog

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews were called out to a house fire off Lighthouse Way in the Plantation Point Subdivision early Tuesday morning.

Justin Gibbins with HCFR said the homeowner is in critical, but stable condition. The man has been transported to the hospital.

Gibbins says the man was able to save one of his dogs, but another dog died in the fire.

Investigators are on the scene right now which is standard operating procedure when an injury is involved.

WMBF News is working to learn more.

