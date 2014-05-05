Construction at NMB shopping center progresses

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Construction is really moving forward at the Coastal North Town Center in North Myrtle Beach, but the major work on the roadways around it could be pushed back.

The original plan was to build the actual shopping center for Phase 1 of construction, and then make roadway changes for people to have better access to it in Phase 2. One of the scheduled road improvements is to make changes to 11th Avenue North, so there is another clear access road to the shopping center and surrounding development and Village Shops. But now we may not see that happen until one of the final phases of the overall project.

The land has different property owners, and now the proposal is to do the work in parts, as each section develops. So not only are developers asking the planning commission to approve the "push back." Those in construction are asking to be able to use 11th Avenue North as an access road for work trucks so they don't have to cross busy traffic on Highway 17.

WMBF News talked with people in the Shadow Moss development who are living right next to the construction site, and some say the dust from all the work has taken over, and is covering cars and homes. At this point, however, the biggest focus is how traffic will flow once it is finished.

"I think it'll be pretty nice because the entrance will be down that way and the traffic will be more toward the mall. And not down where we live here," said Don Whitaker, who lives in Shadow Moss.

People near the area say the work goes on from early in the morning until late in the evening, and even on weekends. "Coming Soon" signs are also up for some of the future stores.

In the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach, plans for a new Wyndham Hotel are under review. This is for a new 138-room hotel, which will also have a restaurant. The hotel will go near the golf driving range, across from the clubhouse. The plan is to also build another three-story condo building with 20 units.

The Planning Commission will discuss these changes Tuesday evening at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.