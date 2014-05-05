PGA Spotlight ready to hit Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When the PGA Professional National Championship arrives in June, PGA Golf Pros will have chance to join the tour circuit someday.





On Monday, officials with the event came to Myrtle Beach to discuss what will take place from June 22nd through the 25th. 312 golf pros from 43 different states will take part in the event, and it provides all of them with a chance to achieve bigger things on the links if they prove to be some of the top participants in the field.





"It is an event within an event because the champion gets a nice check and gets to play in some PGA Tour events and get some exemptions," explained Dennis Nicholl, the head golf pro at the Dunes Beach & Golf Club. "But the secondary event is the top 20 players that play in this field get a birth into the PGA Championship this summer in Valhalla, Kentucky. So it's really two events in one and it's all kind of exciting to see how it all falls out in the end."





Play during the four rounds will be split between the Dunes Club and the Grande Dunes Resort Club, and the Championship will also be televised on the Golf Channel.





