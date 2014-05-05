Chief Concerns: Postseason Scoreboard for May 5th - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Chief Concerns: Postseason Scoreboard for May 5th

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
SCHSL BASEBALL SCORES
Class AAAA
White Knoll - 6
West Florence - 7
Knights advance to district championship
West Florence scores seven runs in 7th to earn walkoff win


Class AAA
Hilton Head - 6
Hartsville - 7
Red Foxes advance to district championship

Darlington - 4
Socastee - 5
Braves advance to district championship

Gilbert - 3
Georgetown - 1
Bulldogs move to consolation bracket

Midland Valley - 2
Myrtle Beach - 1
Seahawks eliminated

St. James - 6
Airport - 5

Class A 
Lamar - 7
Ridge Spring-Monetta - 0
Silver Foxes advance to district championship

Johnsonville - 9
Timmonsville - 4
Flashes advance to district championship



SCHSL SOFTBALL SCORES
AAAA
North Augusta - 3
Conway - 10
Tigers advance to district championship



Class AAA
St. James - 1
Hartsville - 6
Red Foxes advance to district championship
Sharks move to consolation bracket

Berkeley - 14
Marlboro Co. - 4
Bulldogs eliminated

Darlington - 0
North Myrtle Beach - 3

Class AA
Timberland - 1
Dillon - 11
Wildcats advance to district championship (at Aynor)


Class A
Allendale-Fairfax - 1
Hannah-Pamplico - 12
Raiders advance to district championship

 

