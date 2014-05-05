Florence students donate more than 208 inches of hair for cause

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence Christian School students donated more than 208 inches of hair to the national organization, Children With Hairloss, as part of a special chapel that was held, Monday, May 5 in the FCS gymnasium.

More than 500 students, faculty, and parents watched 14 young ladies and two mothers have at least eight inches of hair cut for the cause.

Fourteen local stylists from The Salon, Cloud Noun, Just Teasin', Reflections, Eyecatchers Salon, and Second to None contributed their time to prepare and cut the donated hair.

In addition to the cutting of the hair, sponsor Michelle Johnson read a personal testimony from FCS parent and cancer survivor Tina Carter.

She and her mother both went through cancer treatment at the same time and battled the effects of hair loss.

On this day, Carter's 5-year-old daughter, Daisy donated 8" of hair in honor of her mother and grandmother.

This is the fourth year FCS students and parents have participated in the special chapel, which is sponsored by the FCS Student Government.

During the four years, the school has donated 834 inches of hair from 78 participants. There was a number of participants who have given multiple times.

According to student government sponsor Michelle Johnson, "We continue to be amazed by the willingness of the FCS students and parents in their yearly support of this cause." Johnson said they plan to continue this special event next year.

