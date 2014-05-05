Midway Fire Rescue hosts child safety-seat check event

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) — Midway Fire Rescue will host a free child safety-seat check event on Saturday, May 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at its station on Beaumont Drive in the Pawleys Island area.

The following press release was issued Monday, May 5:

Midway is training new safety-seat installation technicians in a three-day class May 7-9, and the event on Saturday will not only give parents an opportunity to make sure their children's car safety seats are properly installed, but will also give newly certified technicians an opportunity to put their skills to work.

"Engineers are working hard to ensure that cars and car seats are designed to keep kids as safe as possible, but it's up to every parent to take full advantage of these innovations by making sure car seats and booster seats are used and installed correctly," said Jeff Pifer, Midway battalion chief.

Road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the U.S., according to national statistics. Correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent.

No appointment is necessary to get safety seats checked, and free educational materials will be available at the event.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.