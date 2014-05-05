DCSO Sheriff speaks out on unsolved murder case

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - An unsolved murder investigation that began more than a decade ago is getting new light.

The case was pushed back into the spotlight after an investigator resigned, after failing to file paper work that would net an arrest.

The murder happened back in 2000, a woman was found dead on the side of the road.

"We've notified North Carolina that we have pending charges on him but the warrants have not been served and it won't be served until we are ready to bring him back," said Sheriff Wayne Byrd with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd said investigators still have their sights set on 56-year-old John Wayne Boyer.

They believe he is responsible for murdering Michelle Haggadone, back in August 2000.

Sheriff Byrd said the murder warrant has not been served to Boyer yet, because right now Boyer is behind bars for a crime committed in North Carolina.

"Well once you serve a warrant on somebody it starts in the process of scheduled you might say events you might say that has to take place," said Byrd.

According to Byrd, his department is not in a rush to serve the murder warrant, because after Boyer finishes his sentence in North Carolina he then has to face murder charges in Tennessee.

While those events play out Byrd says it gives his people a chance to build a stronger case against Boyer.

"It gives us an opportunity to reexamine the evidence that we have here that might be on hand. You got to remember DNA technology today is much more advanced than it was in 2000," said Boyer.

"It's unfortunate anytime you have people working for you; you have to have a certain amount of trust and confidence," said Byrd.

The lead investigator in that murder case, Andy Locklair recently resigned after it came to light that he failed to file paper work – that would lead to Darlington County charging Boyer with murder charges.

WMBF News reached out to former Captain Locklair and he had no comment.

Sheriff Byrd said he had no clue that Locklair failed to file the paper work, because just like in many other businesses when you trust an employee, you trust their work ethic.

"Whatever faults or mistakes that he may have made really they were his mistakes and don't affect the case itself," said Byrd.

Sheriff Byrd said steps will be taken moving forward to make sure this type of mistakes doesn't become an issue again.

"But really that's what we are going to have to do, follow up and make sure the work is getting done," said Byrd.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.