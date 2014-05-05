Myrtle Beach Pelicans rank among Top 25 teams in licensed merchandise sales

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the tenth time, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans have ranked among the Top 25 teams in licensed merchandise sales in Minor League Baseball.

On Monday, the Sports Business Journal released the story ranking the Top 25 teams in licensed merchandise sales, according to the following press release:

"The Pelicans incredible stadium experience has become well known amongst locals and the 15 million visitors," said Pelicans Vice President and General Manager Andy Milovich. "We're proud to have the incredible support of both and excited with the way they've continued to embrace our logo and merchandise."

The SBJ began listing the Top 25 list in 1993, and the Pelicans are in the Top 15 in Minor League Baseball in merchandise sales since the team's inaugural 1999 season. The club has made the list in 10 of the 16 seasons in franchise history.

The combined totals of all 160 MiLB teams in 2013 grossed more than $55.4 million in sales revenue. The total is the second highest sales figure for the licensing program since its inception in 1992, trailing only a mark set in 1994, and is a 2.6% rise from the previous year.

Pelicans' merchandise is available at the Pelicans Pro Shop, which is located at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Pro Shop is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on non-game days. On game days, the Pelicans Pro Shop is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the game, except for Sunday, when it's open from 12 p.m. until the conclusion of the game.

