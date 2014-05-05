Complex catches fire in Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) - First responders have a fire under control at a Sawgrass East complex unit.

The two-story building is located at 817 Sheridan Road, off Carolina Forest Boulevard.



The fire was called in at 5:25 p.m. The first unit was on scene within three minutes, HCFR Fire Chief Brian VanAernam confirmed.



The fire started in Unit 817, where the most damage was sustained. Two other units were affected, as well.



Additional crews from Conway and the City of Myrtle Beach were called to the scene for the two-alarm fire.



The chief said crews were able to gain control of the fire ‘pretty quickly'.

While no injuries were reported, two dogs in Unit 817 did not get out of the house.



The fire started in the outside rear of 817 Sheridan Road. The fire remains under investigation.



