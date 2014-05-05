SCDOT crews enter final stages of Hwy. 501 widening project

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Drivers say Highway 501 can be a nightmare no matter what time of day it is. SCDOT says they are on schedule with the northbound lane extension. Road crews will be finished by Memorial Day weekend, but there is one thing that might stump workers.

Right now, construction crews are paving northbound turning lanes. SCDOT are in the final stages of the project. After those lanes are paved crews will be working on pavement markings, signal loops and grassing.

Although the project is on time, some drivers say they have waited too long for this project to be complete.

"They're gonna make it bigger ... they're gonna expand it, and hello, two years is a long time to wait for a highway to be expanded," says one driver.

SCDOT says on the construction side things have gone quite smoothly. SCDOT crews have plans to start working on the southbound side of Highway 501 in 2016.

