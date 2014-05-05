City of Darlington to spray for mosquitoes begins May 27

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - To combat mosquitoes and the public health hazards that they present, the City of Darlington has established a comprehensive mosquito control program.

The City of Darlington issued the following press release Monday, May 5 to inform residents:

Mosquito spraying will be provided citywide, weather permitting, on Monday and Tuesdays beginning Tuesday, May 27, 2014, and continue as long as needed to help control the adult mosquito population. Hours will range from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The chemicals will not be sprayed if the drivers see residents outside. Be sure to bring in pet bowls, including water, on those scheduled spray days.

To reduce your chances of being bitten and to help control the mosquito population in the City of Darlington, there are several things that you can do to help:

· Consider staying inside during peak mosquito biting times (dusk and dawn).

· Wear long-sleeved shirts and light colored pants. (Mosquitoes are attracted to dark colors).

· Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET.

· Dispose of old tires, buckets and any other containers that might hold water.

· Clean your pet dish regularly.

· Check around air conditioner units and repair leaks or puddles that remain for several days.

· Change the water in your birdbaths and wading pools at least once a week.

· Remove tall weeds and grass in your yard to eliminate the favorite daytime resting places of mosquitoes.

Residents with questions or comments should call the City of Darlington Street Department at 843-398-4035.

