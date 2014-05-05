May 10 voter registration deadline approaches

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - To help ensure voters are prepared for the June 10 Primaries, the State Election Commission wants to remind everyone of the upcoming voter registration deadline and urge those already registered to update their information.

To vote in the June 10 Primaries, you must be registered by May 10.

· If you have moved, make sure you are ready to vote by updating your registration.

· If you have moved from one county to another, you must register in your new county by May 10 to be eligible to vote.

· If you've moved within your county or changed your name recently, it will help ensure a smoother voting process for you – and your neighbors – by updating your information prior to June 10.

"Having an accurate voter record helps ensure a voter's eligibility to vote in an election," says Executive Director Marci Andino. "It also reduces the potential for delays in the sign-in process at polling places – and that can have a significant impact on wait time for all voters."

REGISTER or UPDATE YOUR REGISTRATION:

· Online at scVOTES.org (requires SC Driver's License or DMV ID Card)

· At your county voter registration and elections office

· By downloading a voter registration form from scVOTES.org. Complete and return it to your county voter registration and elections office:

o By mail (postmarked by May 10)

o By fax (received by May 10)

o By email attachment (received by May 10)

mySCVOTES – Visit the mySCVOTES section of scVOTES.org on the right side of the home page.

· Online Voter Registration

· Check My Voter Registration

· Update My Voter Registration

· Get My Sample Ballot *NEW* - See the offices and candidates you'll have on your ballot.

· Find My Polling Place

· Get My Absentee Application

· Check My Absentee Ballot

