Marion County man operates business without license, police say

MARION, SC (WMBF) - A Marion County man has been arrested for operating a business without a retail license.

Randy Marshall Capps, 56, was arrested on Monday, May 5, according to police.

Capps is the President of Capps Used Cars, Inc., and on January 9, 2014, the SC Department of Revenue (DOR) revoked his sales tax license.

According a news release issued by the SCDOR, Capps was advised of the penalties for operating without a retail license but continued to operate the business and make retail sales after the revocation of the retail license.

DOR investigators charged Capps with one count of operating without a retail license.

If convicted of this misdemeanor, Capps could be fined up to $200 or imprisoned not more than 30 days, or both.

Capps is being held in the Marion County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

