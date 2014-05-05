2 people in custody after alert by CCU

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two people are in custody and being questioned after Coastal Carolina University alerted students that a possibly-armed man and woman were seen near the HTC Center on campus.

The CCU alert stated that a white male in a red shirt and a white female, who were possibly armed and dangerous, were last seen near the HTC Center. CCU Public Safety officers searched the area, and CCU officials told students to call 911 to report a sighting.

About 10 minutes after sending out the initial alert, CCU officials announced that two suspects had been apprehended. Horry County Police clarified that two people were detained and are being questioned.

Lt. Robert Kegler with the Horry County Police Department said a woman noticed a man and woman burglarizing her home on Wake Forest Road. The woman confronted the two, and the man pulled a gun on her, Lt. Kegler said. She called police, and police informed CCU due to the proximity to the school.

