Loris teen arrested for armed robbery incident from January

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Loris teenager was arrested Saturday in connection with an armed robbery incident that happened back in January 2014.

The victim told police that he buys scrap cars for a Conway scrap yard, according to the police report. On January 17, 2014, someone called him and said they had two cars to sell.

The victim and his girlfriend drove out to an address on Bluemoon Drive, and met one of the suspects, who brought him into the woods, the report states. The suspect then placed the victim in a choke hold, put a gun to his head, and threatened to kill him. Two more suspects came out of the woods holding guns, threatening to kill the victim if he didn't give them the money.

The victim complied, the suspects bound him and his girlfriend with duct tape, and robbed them of their jewelry, phones and money. The suspects stole $1,600 in cash from the victims, according to the police report. As the suspects left the scene, one of them fired a shot into the ground near the victim and his girlfriend.

The victim told police that he believed the suspects would find them and kill him, so he did not report the crime immediately. He also told police that he contacted his wireless provider, obtained the phone number used to call him with the offer to sell two scrap cars, and found a match to that number on Facebook.

Both victims said the Facebook match was the suspect who first met them. Police identified him as 17-year-old Quartis Hemingway.

Hemingway was arrested on Saturday, May 3, and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He was charged with armed robbery, attempted murder, kidnapping, and two drug-related charges, according to jail records. He remained incarcerated at J. Reuben.

