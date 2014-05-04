Palmetto Rural Fire crews put out flames in Darlington - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Palmetto Rural Fire crews put out flames in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Fire crews responded to a house fire on Crestview Drive on Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Matt Clark with Palmetto Rural Fire Department, two fire crews responded to the fire shortly after 1:00 p.m.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, Lt. Clark confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly