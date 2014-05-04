Palmetto Rural Fire crews put out flames in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Fire crews responded to a house fire on Crestview Drive on Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Matt Clark with Palmetto Rural Fire Department, two fire crews responded to the fire shortly after 1:00 p.m.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, Lt. Clark confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

