FLT holds auditions for 'Charlotte's Web' on May 4-5

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Auditions for Charlotte's Web are being held in Florence on Sunday and Monday evening.

Florence Little Theatre is holding auditions for the play, Charlotte's Web, on Sunday, May 4 and Monday, May 5 at 7:00 p.m., according to visitflo.com website.

Children, ages 8-18 may audition for parts in the play.

The play, Charlotte's Web, is based on the book by E.B. White.

Production dates are scheduled for July 11-13 and July 18-20, 2014.

