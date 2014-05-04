Fire crews respond to brush fire on Highway 31

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A brush fire is under control after fire crews responded to the scene on Highway 31.

According to Fire Chief Barstow with North Myrtle Beach Fire Department, three units responded to the scene around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday.

The brush fire was located on Highway 31 near mile marker 3.

