Murder warrant issued in connection with deadly shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Longs man has died as a result of injuries early Sunday morning, and a murder warrant has been issued in connection with the deadly shooting, according to officials.

According to Horry County Police, around 3:00 a.m., police were called to Smokehouse Billiards on Waccamaw Boulevard for a possible shooting, and when they arrived they found 24-year-old Jaquann Price shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.



A murder warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Cliston Bellamy in connection with the shooting, according to the Horry County Police Department. He is described by officials as 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds.

"Well we were excepting it sooner than later," said Bruce Capwell, the manager of Phantom Fireworks, the business that neighbors Smokehouse Billiard Club.

Capwell said recently he has noticed more and more incidents happening at the club, resulting in police having to come out and clear things up.

Matt Junghans works just three doors down from Capwell; he said this morning's shooting comes as a surprise to him.

"It blew my mind. I mean I didn't know anything like that happened here. I mean I know after dark it gets a little less kid-friendly, you could say, because of the bars," said Junghans.

"Most of them are really upset about this, because it's going to hurt everyone's businesses," said Capwell.

And while there is concern this shooting could have a negative affect on businesses, some people said during the day, the area has no problems.

"I've worked here about four to five months - friendly area, a lot of traffic, besides that I've never seen that much going on here," said Junghans.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.