1 killed, 3 injured in 3-car crash in Bennettsville

1 killed, 3 injured in 3-car crash in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - One person was killed and three were taken to the hospital after a three-car crash at Main Street and North Everett Street in Bennettsville Saturday night, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.

Another person was involved in the accident, but was not taken to the hospital, Coroner Brown added. 

