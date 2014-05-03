NC State Pulls Away for 9-2 Win versus Coastal Carolina

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State scored four runs in the eighth inning to come away with a 9-2 decision versus Coastal Carolina Saturday night at Doak Field. The Wolfpack (26-19) and Chanticleers (22-25) will conclude the three-game series Sunday at 1 PM on ESPN3.

Coastal Carolina jumped out of the gate to stake an early 1-0 lead. Connor Owings drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and took third on Steven Whitaker's sacrifice bunt. Jake Kane lined a single to left-center field to score Owings.

However, the Wolfpack answered in the home half of the first, ending Austin Kerr's scoreless streak at 18.1 innings. Trea Turner reached on an infield single, advanced to second on a ground out and scored on Andrew Knizner's RBI single to center field.

NC State took a 3-1 lead with two runs in the third inning. Turner, Logan Ratledge and Knizner had consecutive singles, the last being an RBI to score Turner. Ratledge later scored on a Chance Shepard single to right.

In the fourth inning, Jake Armstrong drew a one-out walk and scored on a Turner single for a 4-1 advantage.

The Chanticleers cut their deficit in half in the top of the fifth. Owings reached on an error and Steven Whitaker walked. Kane plated Owings with single to left. Coastal would load the bases with two outs before Eric Peterson came out of the NC State bullpen to get an inning-ending ground out to keep the score 4-2.

The Wolfpack got that run back in the sixth. Armstrong laid down a bunt single to start the home half, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Turner's double down the left-field line. Then, in the eighth inning, the Wolfpack scored four runs thanks to a two-run Brett Austin home run to cap the scoring.

Eric Peterson (4-2) was credited with the win. He pitched the final 4.1 innings, allowing no hits, runs or walks while striking out nine. Kerr (4-2) suffered the loss, allowing eight hits and four runs.