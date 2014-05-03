Iraq veteran expresses struggle with PTSD through art

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A local veteran is using art as a way to express his struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Brad Carraway's mixed-media piece, "Surviving War is Hell: A Continuing Study on PTSD" is on display at Artfields in Lake City. He says he designed the piece to help him in the healing process in dealing with PTSD after serving in Iraq.

Carraway says this piece of art doesn't just represent his own personal struggles, but those of other veterans who have also returned from serving overseas and suffer from PTSD.

"The chains of the barbwire represent the traumatic experience that keeps him tied down to the actual warzone," Carraway said. "With this piece, it was done to kind of show veterans that it is okay to express their feelings."

Carraway is taking art and psychology classes at USC Upstate to prepare for a career as a counselor for fellow combat veterans suffering with PTSD.

