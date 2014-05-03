Hartsville man dies in ATV accident

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Hartsville man died when the ATV he was driving collided with a tree late Friday evening, according to Darlington County Coroner JT Hardee.

John Edwin Wallace, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Hardee at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff's office and the Coroner, Hardee stated. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

