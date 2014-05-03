Deputies looking for suspect in armed robbery in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Authorities are looking for a suspect who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a business in Murrells Inlet Friday night.

The suspect entered the business at 5190 Highway 17 Bypass at about 11:30 p.m. through the unlocked front door, pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the victim, and demanded money, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, and is believed to have been driving a gold Impala. No one was injured.

The suspect is described by officials as a black male, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black or blue bandana.

Anyone that can identify the suspect or has information on the robbery is asked to call GCSO at 843-546-5101.

According to the release: "Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word "GCSOTIP" followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress call 911."

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.