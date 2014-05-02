High School Baseball/Softball Scoreboard - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

High School Baseball/Softball Scoreboard

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
SCHSL Playoff Scores

AAAA Baseball
West Florence - 1
West Ashley - 5


AAA Baseball
Midland Valley - 2
Hartsville - 9

Strom Thurmond - 2
Darlington - 3
Final in 11 innings

Airport - 0
Marlboro County - 2

Myrtle Beach - 5
Hilton Head - 6
Final in 10 innings

St. James - 1
Berkeley - 9

Hanahan - 1
Socastee - 7



AAA Softball
Berkeley - 0
Socastee - 1

Marlboro County - 1
Midland Valley - 8

North Myrtle Beach - 7
Hilton Head - 0

Hanahan - 0
St. James - 5



A Softball
Latta - 21
Branchville - 1

 

