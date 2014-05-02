Real estate round-table held in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach branch of HomeBridge Financial Services Inc. hosted a Real Estate Roundtable Summit Meeting in an effort to share strategies and tactics that can attract out-of-state home buyers to the area.

The event took place Thursday, May 8 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

The event titled, HomeBridge's "Real Estate Roundtable–Spotlight: The Grand Strand" brought together a small group of leading real estate professionals, marketing experts and influential local media representatives, for a closed-door discussion on local trends and issues as they pertain to real estate in the Myrtle Beach area.

According to a press release, as Myrtle Beach's temperature rises in April and May, more and more people from outside the area begin actively looking to purchase properties around the Grand Strand. With statistics showing that February's residential sales figures are down nearly eight percent for the area versus sales a year ago, it's more important than ever for the local real estate community to be able to attract additional buyers to Myrtle Beach and leverage the interest active buyers already have in the market.

The event was hosted by Roy Dunn, a mortgage loan originator from the Myrtle Beach office of HomeBridge Financial Services and a 25-year veteran of the financial industry. Michael Maely, WMBF News anchor, moderated the discussion, as Steve Jones, real estate reporter for The Sun News, covered the event for the News' business section.

To view the event, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Gf2Q-Jw8RU&feature=youtu.be

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.