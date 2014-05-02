Pawleys Island police charge sex offender with indecent exposure

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - A 73-year-old Conway man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to an 11-year-old girl.

Lester Roy Beckett, a registered sex offender, was charged with indecent exposure, according to police.

According to a Pawleys Island Police Report, the father of the young girl said his daughter was riding her bicycle on North Causeway, when Beckett approached the child and asked for directions to "Main Street", while touching himself.

Beckett then asked the girl, "Do you know what I am doing?" and then answered, saying he was masturbating.

The report states the child saw Beckett performing the act.

The girl rode her bicycle to her home and told her father what happened. The father called 9-1-1.

Beckett was arrested and charged. According to J. Reuben Long Bookings website, the charge is a violation of Beckett's previous sex offender registry.

