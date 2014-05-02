Report: Number of visitors to the Grand Strand on the rise

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest CCU lodging report has been released and shows more visitors are coming to the Grand Strand. The report tracks the week of April 20-26 and compares it to the same time period last year.

Among other things, the report show mid-week occupancy rates for hotels and condos April 20-26 increased by 33 percent while the weekend occupancy rates went up by 13 percent.

CCU looked at a random sample of Internet web sites for vacation rental properties and found folks are flocking more than last year, as well. In Horry and Georgetown counties during April 19-25, occupancy went up 92 percent as compared to the same time last year.

Analysts believe a great deal of the numbers come from the fact that Easter fell during the time period this year and it did not last year.

Nevertheless, local hotels are already showing signs of a better year.

Oceans One Resort says its condo bookings through the end of July are already up over last year.

"You know the economy has been pretty stable," says Ray Booth, the general manager. "It hasn't been great, but it hasn't been stable, and people are tired of sitting at home and they want to get out and do something," Booth added

Here is a link to CCU's latest report: www.coastal.edu/business/resort.

