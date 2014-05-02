Restaurant Scorecard: An 'A' isn't always a perfect score

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Health inspectors made their way to restaurants in Conway, Myrtle Beach and Georgetown this week. Something to keep in mind as you make plans this weekend - just because you see an "A" on a restaurant's door - it does not always mean it got perfect score.

One restaurant came pretty close. DHEC gave Three Guys Subs and Pies 99 out of 100 points. The Conway restaurant didn't quite get a perfect score because of one minor violation for dirty cooler doors. The pizza and sub shop says it works hard to keep the place clean, but that's not the only reason regulars return to the restaurant.

"They like the atmosphere I guess, they love the food..it's just working," says employee Buddy Boyd. "The sub sauce, that's what everyone comes here for."

DHEC also dropped in on a popular spot in Myrtle Beach: Abuelos. Inspectors gave the Mexican restaurant at Coastal Grand Mall nine minor violations. One was for not protecting food, storing it without a cover. Abuelos was also cited for issues with cleanliness, along with not having soap and paper towels near a sink. DHEC also noted, the storage shelves and floors were dirty.

Abuelo's scored an 88, an A rating.



The general manager later provided the following comments:

"Abuelo's takes food safety and sanitation very seriously and is committed to providing a safe dining experience to all of our guests. Our guests can be assured that our food is safe and of the highest quality. We are pleased with our recent "A" scoring by the health department and will continue working hard to ensure we always receive high scores and provide the best Mexican food to our guests."

Up next, a restaurant with the same score, Old Fish House in Georgetown.

The Front Street restaurant was cited for one critical violation: for thawing beef at the wrong temperature. This was corrected on the spot.

Six other violations were noted, including fish and meat sitting in water, and improperly sanitizing towels. DHEC inspectors will be back for a follow up. WMBF News reached out to this restaurant but did not hear back.

