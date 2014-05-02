Horry County Adult Education announces summer class schedules

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Schools Adult Education will hold summer classes for students who want to earn the GED certificate, complete a high school diploma, earn a career readiness certificate, or study English as a Second Language (ESL).

In a press release issued by education center:

Classes are open to any person age 17 or older who has officially withdrawn from school.

Registration, intake testing and course fees are free, as a result of business partnerships and grants between federal and state government entities and the SC Department of Education's Office of Adult Education.

GED and high school diploma classes will meet at Conway Education Center from June 10 through June 26.

Morning classes will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.; evening classes will meet on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In addition to GED and diploma classes, ESL classes also will be held at the Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center; summer sessions begin June 9 and end July 24 and meet from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit www.edtheturtle.com or call the Adult Education Office at 843-488-6200.

Conway Education Center is at 1620 Sherwood Drive; Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center is at 3101 Oak Street.

