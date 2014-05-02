Palmetto Goodwill to host 3 job fairs in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Palmetto Goodwill will host a series of job fairs throughout Horry County starting May 5.

The following information was issued in a press release from Palmetto Goodwill:

The first job fair will be held at the Carolina Forest Goodwill Job Link Center located at 2164 Oakheart Road in Myrtle Beach on May 5 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Employers will be looking for applicants to fill several positions within the food and beverage industry in Horry and Georgetown Counties.

A second job fair will be held May 7 at the North Myrtle Beach Job Link Center located at 3336 Highway 17 South between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Positions include cashiers, store associates, and production supervisors. Positions include both full-time and part-time hours.

A third job fair will be held Monday, May 12 between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to fill open positions within the retail industry. The job fair will be held at the North Myrtle Beach Job Link Center as well.

Applicants should bring copies of their resumes and dress for an interview.

People who are interested can come by or call the Job Link Centers:

Carolina Forest Goodwill Job Link Center, 843-414-9741

North Myrtle Beach Job Link Center, 843-414-9739

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.