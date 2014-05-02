Legends In Concert to celebrate May Military Appreciation Days with discount

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Legends In Concert will honor May Military Appreciation Days with a discount for all service branches of active and retired U.S. military.



The company issued the following press release:

Legends In Concert would like to thank all active & retired U.S. military personnel for their dedicated service to our country and for protecting & preserving our freedom.

In honor of May Military Appreciation Days, all service branches of active and retired U.S. military are invited to experience our all-new summer line-up FREE* with the purchase of one full price, regular adult ticket for performances from May 5th through May 30th, 2014.

Present your valid military ID or proof of U.S. military service at our Box Office when picking up tickets to take advantage of this special offer and ask for code PMI.

For more information and to purchase tickets call the box office at 843-238-7827. Visit our web page http://www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach for show times and line-ups.

May line-ups features tributes to the following stars:

May 5-10

Elvis Presley

The Blues Brothers™

Michael Jackson

Madonna

Ricky Nelson

Elton John

May 12-30

Elvis Presley

The Blues Brothers™

Michael Jackson

Madonna

Steven Tyler

*One free ticket per each United States active and/or retired military member with the purchase of one full price admission and valid proof of military service. This special applies to all branches of the U.S. Military. Not valid on previously purchased tickets or with other offers. Myrtle Beach location only. Offer expires 5/30/14.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.