Myrtle Beach band hosts free concert, participates in worldwide competition

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach band is hosting a free concert at the Hard Rock Cafe on Friday, May 2.

October Chorus will be performing live for the final stage of voting online for the Global Battle of the Bands. GBOB is the biggest worldwide competition for bands playing their own songs, live.



The band has beat out more than 9,000 bands in the competition, and is one of 80 bands that remain.

The Revival takes the stage at 8:00 p.m. to be followed by October Chorus at 10:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to all ages.

Hard Rock Cafe is located at 1322 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach.

October Chorus is a four-man band, including: Clifton Parker, Mark Holt, Brian McKenzie and Darryl Cherry. According to its profile on ReverbNation, influences include Metallica, Meshuggah, and Kanye West, to name a few.

To vote for October Chorus, click here: www.facebook.com/octoberchorus



