MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Saturday is Free Comic Book Day, a day to celebrate comic books, and score a freebie.

Free Comic Book Day is always the first Saturday in May, and participating comic book stores give away dozens of different comic books each year.

Log on to www.freecomicbookday.com to find a participating store near you, then walk in, and walk out with a free comic book.



You may want to call ahead to your local comic book store to see if there are any rules or exceptions.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.