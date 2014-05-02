Myrtle Beach Chamber hosting a variety of events in May

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting over a dozen events this month, from leadership luncheons to real estate updates to seminars and webinars on business success and disaster preparedness.

Below is a full list of events from the MBACC. All events will be held at 1200 N. Oak St., the Chamber's main office, unless otherwise noted:

May 5 – Real Estate and Relocation Update – 9 a.m. – Myrtle Beach Convention Center – located at 2101 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach

May 5 – Marketing Update – 1 p.m.. – Myrtle Beach Convention Center – located at 2101 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach

May 6 – Seven Secrets of Effective Online Marketing for Local Businesses – 9 to 10:30 a.m.

May 8 – Public Speaking – 12 to 1:30 p.m. – lunch available for purchase

May 13 – Create A Personal Leadership Blueprint – 12 to 3 p.m. – lunch available for purchase

May 15 – Common Core Forum: Hosted by Legislative Policy Council – 1 to 3 p.m.

May 15 – West of the Waterway Council Business After Hours – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – held at Coastal Carolina University's HTC LeForce Hospitality Suite

May 20 – Sixty Minutes to Success: Managing Performance – 8 to 9 a.m.

May 20 – Leadership Luncheon – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – luncheon held at Pine Lakes Country Club, located at 5603 Granddaddy Drive in Myrtle Beach

May 21 – B-to-B Connects – 8 to 9 a.m.

May 22 – Candidates Forum – 4:30 to 7 p.m. – forum held at Sam Snead's Oak Grill and Tavern, located at 1004 Glenforest Road in Myrtle Beach

May 27 – gsSCENE Community Project: Beach Sweep – 5:30 to 7 p.m. – meet at the corner of Waccamaw and Yuca drives in Garden City

May 28 – South Strand Membership Breakfast – 7:45 to 9:30 a.m. – breakfast held at Inlet Affairs Banquet and Catering, located at 4024 U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet

May 28 – Business Success Seminar: Business Intelligence – 12 to 1:30 p.m. – lunch available for purchase

May 28 – Disaster Preparedness and Recovery Webinar – 2 to 2:45 p.m.

May 29 – Business After Hours: Coastal Holistics – 5 to 7 p.m. – located at 2020 Oakheart Road in Myrtle Beach – this is a members-only event

For more information on all these events and to register, head to: www.MyrtleBeachAreaChamber.com.

