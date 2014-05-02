NORAD conducting exercise flights over Myrtle Beach Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North American Aerospace Defense Command is conducting exercise flights over northeastern Southern Carolina and central North Carolina Friday between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The flights are scheduled to take place in regions encompassing Columbia, Myrtle Beach and Jacksonville, NORAD officials stated in a news release. People in the area may hear and see NORAD-controlled fighter jets near military and military-contracted aircraft.

NORAD conducts exercises with a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings, and responding to unknown aircraft.

"All NORAD exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled," officials stated. "NORAD has conducted exercise flights of this nature throughout Canada and the U.S. since the start of Operation Noble Eagle, the command's response to the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001."

