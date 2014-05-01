North Myrtle Beach 4th grade teacher wins this month's Golden Apple

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – This month's Golden Apple recipient, a North Myrtle Beach Intermediate teacher, helped get one of her students diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome. That's just one of the reasons she has been chosen to receive the Golden Apple Award.

Danielle Lowrimore is a fourth grade teacher at North Myrtle Beach Intermediate, and what makes her so special is the effort she puts into her teaching.

A student's mother nominated Lowrimore. She says her son needed extra help, and Lowrimore took action right away. She got the school involved with testing, and started using different techniques to teach him. The student's mother says thanks to Lowrimore's effort, her son is now thriving.

Lowrimore has been teaching for seven years. She got into the profession because of a life-changing fifth grade teacher. As she received the Golden apple award, Lowrimore talked about her hope for her students.

"I was not expecting it. I love it. I'm appreciative. But I wasn't expecting it," she said, adding her goal is to make sure her students do their best. "From now until the time they graduate and go into college, to make sure they are always doing their best, whatever their best is."

There are only two months left of school, there are no doubt hundreds more deserving teachers out there.

