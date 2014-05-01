Two college students 'Most Wanted' for assault after fight at college party in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A college party got out of hand, and now two young men are wanted for second-degree assault and battery. They are two of this week's "Horry County's Most Wanted."

According to the Horry County Police report, that fight broke out on January 25 on Pace Circle in the Conway section of the county. Hundreds of people were at the party, and the victim ended up with a cut across his face.

Deputies are after 20-year-old Byron Keith Jones II. He was allegedly one of six people who jumped the victim. According to the police report, the victim said he wasn't going to leave the party, because he lost his iPhone, and was sticking around to find it.

That's when an argument broke out and the brawl began, officials state. Henry Lamont Mack Jr., 23, is another young man allegedly involved in the fight. Mack is also wanted for assault and battery, second degree.

This week's third "Most Wanted" suspect is 42-year-old Joseph Scott Nichols. He's wanted by the sheriff's office for failure to pay child support.

Jones' last known address is at the Chanticleer Village in Myrtle Beach, while Mack's last known address is on Pace Circle in Conway. Nichols' last known address is on Carolina Cove in Myrtle Beach. He was last seen in Myrtle Beach and works in the Market Common area.

Anyone who knows tonight's suspects is asked to call the Horry County Sheriff's Office with the information.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, but they need to answer for the alleged crimes before these warrants will go away.

