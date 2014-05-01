Mother arrested for allegedly beating Florence high school student

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence mother was arrested Wednesday after a West Florence High School student told police her mother slammed her face into a door, punched her and kicked her in the head.

Florence Police were called to the school after administrators said the 14-year-old student had been abused, according to Lt. Tim Compton. The student told police that her mother, 36-year-old Deborah Claudio, grabbed her by the hair and slammed her face into a door. The student said Claudio also punched her in the face and kicked her in the back of head, all because the student would not immediately clean her room.

The victim had bruising on the back of her head, left eye, and neck, Lt. Compton said. The Department of Social Services was also called to the school.

Claudio was charged with cruelty to children and booked into the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday evening. She was released Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.

