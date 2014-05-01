Former CCU quarterback Tyler Thigpen signs with Cleveland Browns

(WMBF) – On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns signed former Coastal Carolina quarterback Tyler Thigpen after completing a three-day tryout during the team's minicamp.

Thigpen was drafted 217th overall in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, and in 2011, he started 11 games. He completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 2,608 yards, with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In 29 games, including 12 starts, he's completed 275-of-509 passes for 3,222 yards, 21 TDs and 18 interceptions, according to the Browns' news release.



Thigpen is CCU's single season and career-passing leader in every major statistical category. He surpassed the career 3,000-yard mark as a junior. He was the school's starting quarterback for most of the 2003 season after graduating from Fairfield High School in Winnsboro, South Carolina. View his full CCU biography here: http://www.goccusports.com/sports/m-footbl/mtt/tyler_thigpen_408113.html

The Browns also signed linebacker Zac Diles and quarterback Vince Young on Thursday. Read the full announcement here:

http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/news/article-1/Browns-sign-Zac-Diles-Tyler-Thigpen-Vince-Young/14e4bd9f-9249-4a85-9de8-5dfec33f1d07

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.