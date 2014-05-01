Office building in Marion catches fire Wednesday night

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters put out a fire at an office building that was once a Payless Shoe store in Marion Wednesday night.

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper passing by saw fire in the façade of the building and called it in at about 9:10 p.m., according to Marion City Fire Chief Trey Cooper.

Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from the front of the building and the roof. The fire apparently started burning in the attic, in electrical wiring that was part of the old construction, Chief Cooper said.

The fire was placed under control at around 9:30 p.m.; it took about 20 minutes to get under control.

Chief Cooper said crews remained on scene for about two hours.

Most of the fire damage was contained to the attic, and the inside of the building sustained water damage, Chief Cooper said.

This is the second fire at a commercial building in Marion this week. On Tuesday morning, the IGA grocery story was completely destroyed by a fire which is still under investigation.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.