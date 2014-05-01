Athlete of the Week: Nathan Peeples, Aynor High School

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - As of this week, Nathan Peeples officially signed to become a division one college football player. That feat is common for talented athletes in the area. But what's not so common is the fact that he failed to play a single snap his senior year of high school due to a preseason injury.





"It was the very first scrimmage," said Peeples. "It came down to one play and it was just a freak accident. My legs caught my wrist, and it just popped out of place."





Without its quarterback and offensive leader, Aynor head coach Jody Jenerette changed the offense that night. The Jackets still earned seven wins and a playoff appearance, with Peeples doing all he could without playing.





"All I could really do is help out my teammates, and tell them exactly what I thinking and what I would do if I was on the field," said Peeples.





"Senior night he dressed out, and that was awesome," said his former teammate and Limestone football signee D.Q. Nash. "It was the best feeling ever seeing him all dressed up in pads. I don't know, he was a big help."





But Peeples had proven himself well before then. Responsible for the majority of his team's scoring his junior year, schools took notice, and coach Jenerette was there to help.





"He said, 'Well I can get you in to any college you think you have a shot at,'" said Peeples. "And I had Methodist University and The Citadel (in mind)."





But as he finishes his career at Aynor, he knows it will be important to make the most of his last month in school.





"I'm just going to miss walking around Aynor High School," said Peeples. "I mean it's going to be totally different at The Citadel. It really does feel like a family here. My teams; baseball, football, basketball. All of them. I love it."





