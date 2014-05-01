Conway Police warns of callers posing as law enforcement

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is warning that people are calling residents posing as law enforcement officials and demanding money in exchange for dropping charges or not issuing warrants.

The callers are also telling residents that a family member is in jail, and they need to transfer money to bail them out, according to a news release from Conway Police.

"Law enforcement officers will not call you on the phone and demand money in turn for dropping or not issuing a warrant for your arrest," the release states. Officials recommend residents ask the caller for their name, phone number, and agency they are with, and hang up.

"We would then advise you to research that agency and find their official phone number and location and contact that agency directly to verify any information you have received," authorities stated. "Never transfer money or pay someone without researching the information on your own."

The stories behind these fraudulent calls often changes, officials stated.

"We cannot warn you of every scenario people may use, but we can advise you that businesses and organizations are not going to contact you and ask for personal information to be given out via phone or email," the release states.

Police say that these callers can have any number show up on caller ID, so residents should not true a caller, just because the number matches that of a known organization.

"Please do all you can to protect your personal information and make sure to educate your family and friends on this information," the Conway Police official added.

